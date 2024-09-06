Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $2,003,721.64 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 9,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total transaction of $2,003,721.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,489.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:HOV opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.12 and its 200-day moving average is $162.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.58. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $240.34.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 54.73%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
