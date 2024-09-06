Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $2,003,721.64 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 9,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total transaction of $2,003,721.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,489.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HOV opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.12 and its 200-day moving average is $162.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.58. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $240.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 54.73%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

