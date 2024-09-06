Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP Sells $51,190.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $51,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,175.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
International Seaways Stock Performance
NYSE:INSW opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of International Seaways
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.
Read Our Latest Analysis on International Seaways
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Seaways
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.