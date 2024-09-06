Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP Sells $51,190.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $51,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,175.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

