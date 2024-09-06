Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells 24,692 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 24,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $104,447.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,492.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Daniel Fay sold 69,943 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $309,148.06.

On Thursday, August 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $108,250.00.

Shares of MTTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 1,511,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.07. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 31.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Matterport by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 168,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 21.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

