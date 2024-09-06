Insider Selling: Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Sells 78,353 Shares of Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Satya Nadella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Microsoft alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $408.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.81.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. New Street Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 48,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,307,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $550,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 296.7% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,538,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.