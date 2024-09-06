Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells 4,376 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $27,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 437,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ONTF opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $8.35.
ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ON24 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 19.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in ON24 by 8.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
