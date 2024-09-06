Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Director Sells 35,220 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,680,946.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,063.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, September 5th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,016,102.85.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $76.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The business had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

