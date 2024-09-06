Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells 1,414 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $23,118.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,000.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,418 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $33,537.66.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $652.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 90,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

