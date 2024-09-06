Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $59,919.20 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $59,919.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,264.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $586,960.92.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 11,060 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $632,079.00.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,190. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of -0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,382,000 after purchasing an additional 321,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,917.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 441,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,752,000 after purchasing an additional 277,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

