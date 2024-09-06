Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Trading Down 0.2%

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.10. 56,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 85,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48.

Get Inspire Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.52% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.