Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 15,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 10,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 12.8% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 168,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 242,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses on acquiring technology-oriented companies in Australia and New Zealand.

