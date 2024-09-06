Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Stock Price Down 1%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

