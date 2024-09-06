International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.84

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 45681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICAGY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 126.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.99%.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Further Reading

