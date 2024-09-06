International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Raised to “Outperform” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $120.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $109.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFF. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 126,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

