International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $128.16

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.16 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 128.34 ($1.69). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 127.60 ($1.68), with a volume of 4,147,460 shares.

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13,180.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.19.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.18 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is 80,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About International Public Partnerships

In other news, insider Stephanie Coxon acquired 15,505 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,691.35 ($25,892.64). In other International Public Partnerships news, insider Julia Bond purchased 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,074.32 ($2,727.57). Also, insider Stephanie Coxon purchased 15,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,691.35 ($25,892.64). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,567. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

