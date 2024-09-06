International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.67

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as low as C$0.66. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 6,400 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a market cap of C$135.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.16.

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

