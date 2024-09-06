Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.35 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $7.14 or 0.00012718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.35 billion and $60.34 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00038307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,321,399 coins and its circulating supply is 469,837,219 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

