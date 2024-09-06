Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $7.05 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.31 billion and $69.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $7.05 or 0.00013076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00039113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,329,444 coins and its circulating supply is 469,845,265 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

