Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,829.01

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,829.01 ($63.50) and traded as high as GBX 4,950 ($65.09). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,950 ($65.09), with a volume of 219,598 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($72.32) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($68.38) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,351 ($70.36).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITRK

Intertek Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,601.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,790.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,833.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 53.90 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,736.84%.

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.