Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.58.

Shares of ITCI opened at $72.42 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,778 shares of company stock worth $14,892,738. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $161,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $85,744,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,557,000 after acquiring an additional 661,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,895,000 after acquiring an additional 606,358 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,334,000 after acquiring an additional 554,577 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

