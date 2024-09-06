Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,253,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Shares of ISRG opened at $476.69 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,656 shares of company stock valued at $24,700,644. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

