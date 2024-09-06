Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,621,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,530,000 after acquiring an additional 244,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,784 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,068.4% during the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,592,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,178,000 after buying an additional 2,542,635 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,532,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,738,000 after buying an additional 104,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after buying an additional 748,626 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP opened at $20.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

