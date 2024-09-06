Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Position Increased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,567,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,402,000 after acquiring an additional 894,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 872,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after buying an additional 835,719 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,626,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,524,000 after buying an additional 509,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

