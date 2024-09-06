Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $461.04 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.79.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

