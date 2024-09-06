Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $463.24 and last traded at $462.32. Approximately 11,657,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 40,347,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $461.81.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.04 and a 200-day moving average of $455.79.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

