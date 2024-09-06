Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 2.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $449.99 and last traded at $450.13. 17,606,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 40,285,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $461.04.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.79.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

