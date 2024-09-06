Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,751,000 after acquiring an additional 134,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 78,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.28.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.