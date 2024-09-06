Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/26/2024 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

8/23/2024 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

8/23/2024 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $76.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BJ opened at $78.28 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,395,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.