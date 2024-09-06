Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/26/2024 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.
- 8/23/2024 – BJ’s Wholesale Club was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.
- 8/23/2024 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2024 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2024 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $76.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2024 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BJ opened at $78.28 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Watch as Firms Cut Costs Ahead of Potential Recession
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AST SpaceMobile: Reaching for the Stars or Overheating in Orbit?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Who Will Come Out on Top in the Chinese Coffee Wars?
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.