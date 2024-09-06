Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 6th (COST, GIII, HI, IOT, IRS, LE, LND, MEI, NUS, PARA)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, September 6th:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Costco Wholesale Co alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.