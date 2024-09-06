Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for 3D Systems (DDD)

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/5/2024 – 3D Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $4.50 to $2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – 3D Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2024 – 3D Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/30/2024 – 3D Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.50 to $3.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2024 – 3D Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
3D Systems Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.92. 1,426,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.42. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $256.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.66.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.
