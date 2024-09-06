Investment (LON:INV) Hits New 12-Month High at $366.00

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.73), with a volume of 895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.81).
Investment Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £6.73 million, a PE ratio of 4,575.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 358.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 336.59.
About Investment
The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.
