Investors Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $568.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.91.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

