Investors Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $568.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.91.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
