IO Biotech’s (IOBT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IO Biotech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of IOBT stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.48.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that IO Biotech will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IO Biotech news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $68,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOBT. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in IO Biotech by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IO Biotech by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of IO Biotech by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 987,654 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

