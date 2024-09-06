Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.69. Iris Energy shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 2,160,749 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IREN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Iris Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,401,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

