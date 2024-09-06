iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.56

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.56 and last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 258707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGLB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 100,335 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.