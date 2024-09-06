iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Lessened by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,387 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,950 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $99.57 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

