iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.99

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.99 and last traded at $119.75, with a volume of 778162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.39.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
