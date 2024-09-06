iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.99

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.99 and last traded at $119.75, with a volume of 778162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.39.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,070,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,111,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,709 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,094,000. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,041,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

