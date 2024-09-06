iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Down to $32.98

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.98, but opened at $32.10. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 4,972,716 shares trading hands.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,644 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares during the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $100,639,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,965,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

