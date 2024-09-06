iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Sold by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 574.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,149.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,380,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,726 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

