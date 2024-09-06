iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 170,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 127,539 shares.The stock last traded at $63.82 and had previously closed at $64.18.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,263,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,823,000 after buying an additional 505,506 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,683,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,524,000 after buying an additional 207,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,950,000 after acquiring an additional 262,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,265,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

