iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.98. The company had a trading volume of 537,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,135. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $552.58 and its 200-day moving average is $532.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

