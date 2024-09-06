iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.53. 20,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 19,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 1.33% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

