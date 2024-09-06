iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,871 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 4.23% of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLG. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 135,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

STLG stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,287 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Profile

