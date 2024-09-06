iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 11,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 34,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

The stock has a market cap of $139.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of global stocks involved in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. IDNA was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

