iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 234,837 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 182,968 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,089,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,707,000. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 32,349,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,769,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

