iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.04 and last traded at $79.73. Approximately 7,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 14,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $247.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

