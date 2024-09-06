iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.04 and last traded at $79.73. Approximately 7,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 14,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $247.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.76.
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.
