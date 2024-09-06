iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,995,000 after buying an additional 273,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 150,883 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 171,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 104,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96,140 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $103.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $107.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.22.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

