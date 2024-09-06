iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,149,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 3,588,150 shares.The stock last traded at $51.41 and had previously closed at $51.67.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,668,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 281.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 118,179 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth $5,572,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

