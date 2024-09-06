iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Decreased by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $211.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

