iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $161.25. 359,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,166. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average is $155.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.