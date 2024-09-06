iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $116,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average of $110.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

